    • POLITICS

    Charlie Angus To Miss Victoria NDP Leadership Debate To Be With Ailing Sister

    MP says he needs to support his sibling.

    07/28/2017 17:13 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Graham Hughes/CP
    Charlie Angus makes a point during a leadership debate in Montreal on March 26, 2017.

    OTTAWA — Ontario MP Charlie Angus says he will miss a leadership debate next week in Victoria due his sister's illness.

    Angus says his sister has been moved into palliative care, adding her time is running short.

    He says his sister supported him at his campaign launch in February and he must now be there to support her.

    Facebook/Charlie Angus
    Charlie Angus shared an undated picture of himself and his sister on Facebook Friday.

    Angus is among four candidates in the race to replace Tom Mulcair.

    Other contenders include Quebec MP Guy Caron, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh.

    The Victoria debate is set for next Wednesday.

