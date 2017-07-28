This "Melanin Illustrated" Photo Shoot Showcases The Best Of Black Girl Magic

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Illustrated models, eat your heart out.

Last week, a group of sorority sisters from Floriday A&M University got together on the Costa Rican beaches to pose for a photo shoot that celebrated black beauty.

To honour their 10th anniversary of joining the Beta Alpha chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, the women sported nude bathing suits and let their #BlackGirlMagic shine in a series of photos they dubbed "Melanin Illustrated," a play of words on the popular magazine.

The #FAMU Deltas giving a whole new meaning to sending nudes. •MELANIN ILLUSTRATED• ❤️ A post shared by XONecole.com (@xonecole) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

"Black women are often overlooked in beauty," LaToya Owens, a member of the sorority's Beta Alpha chapter at A&M, told Yahoo Style. "This was our way to shine a light on all types of black beauty."

She added, "Our sorority is all about black excellence... We want to serve as an example and [show] appreciation of black women."

According to Yahoo, the sisters, now ages 29 to 35, still keep in touch with each other.

"Being in a sisterhood means having a support system and someone always there to count on," Owens said.

Similarly, another photo shoot that celebrated black excellence went viral recently when a maid of honour posted a photo on Twitter of a stunning bachelorette party.

The BEST bachelorette trip EVER! We sprinkled glitter and black girl magic all over Mexico! pic.twitter.com/9b0azkaoAi — jb, MPH (@hellooo_jb) July 24, 2017

"The BEST Bachelorette trip EVER! We sprinkled glitter and black girl magic all over Mexico!" Jasmine Brooks captioned the photos, which showed the bridesmaids in coordinating outfits.

As for the sorority sisters, Owens said that they "spent three days bonding and doing fun activities."

Check out the stunning photos below.

👑👑🐘 #titetakescostarica #titeturns10 #MelaninIllustrated photo credit @jacqhay 😉🙃😘 Hair by @raediantlyhair / @raediantlyrare A post shared by Monisha (@moecaramel) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

More Life. #TITEtakescostarica #10yearsinthegame #TITEturns10 📸cred @moecaramel A post shared by Shamika Shaw (@sham_wowwww) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

✨#titeturns10 #TITEtakescostarica #melaninillustrated A post shared by Mel (@madenkali) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:16am PDT