    • NEWS

    'Game Of Thrones' Superfan Changes Ont. Highway Sign To 'Jon Snow Parkway'

    You know nothing, 401.

    07/29/2017 08:05 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
    Kit Harrington as Jon Snow during the 'Game of Thrones' skit on Late Night With Seth Meyers, April 2, 2015.

    MILTON, Ont. — An Ontario highway sign has received the "Game of Thrones" treatment.

    Motorists travelling on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Milton, Ont., just west of Toronto, on Friday morning saw the name of the James Snow Parkway exit sign changed to the Jon Snow Parkway.

    The name James on the sign was blacked out and replaced with Jon — a reference to the character Jon Snow, played by British actor Kit Harington, on the popular HBO series.

    A spokeswoman for Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says the sign was vandalized sometime early in the morning.

    Astrid Poei says the sign was back to normal by about 11:45 a.m. Friday and provincial police, who were notified about the incident, will continue to monitor the area.

    The sign was back to normal by about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

    News of the sign's name change prompted many jokes on social media.

    "It appears #MiltonON has become Winterfell. Are you ready to serve on the Escarpment, now known as The Wall?," one person tweeted, referencing key elements of the show.

    "Can't we just leave it?" another person said.

    The James Snow Parkway is named after an Ontario politician who served as a Conservative MPP for the area from 1967 to 1985.

