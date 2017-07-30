Calgary Suspect Stabs Police Dog During Chase

ADVERTISEMENT

Calgary police say a police service dog with the K9 unit was badly injured in the line of duty.

They say officers were called to a break-and-enter at an elementary school, when the suspects fled.

The K9 unit was called in, and during the foot chase, one of the suspects stabbed the service dog with a knife.

Officers say the dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

They say the dog underwent surgery and its condition has been upgraded to serious.

Police say that both suspects are in police custody, and the person who stabbed the dog will be detained.

Also on HuffPost: