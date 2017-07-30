Doctor Takes Time Out From Giving Birth To Deliver Another Woman's Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Who run the world? Moms!

An OB/GYN in Frankfort, Ky., was in the hospital preparing to give birth to her daughter, however, in the midst of going into labour, she heard that another expectant mom was fully dilated and her doctor wasn't going to make it to the hospital in time.

Rather than just carry on with the birth of her own child, Dr. Amanda Hess put on her superhero cape and handled the delivery before going back to her own room to give birth, like a total boss.

"I just put on another gown to cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes, to keep from getting any fluid and all that stuff on me, and went down to her room and I knew her," Hess told WKYT about patient Leah Halliday Johnson, whom Hess had previously done a check-up on several days prior.

"She was just glad to be able to get to push and have the baby out and not have to wait any longer," she added.

As for why she didn't let another doctor handle the delivery even though she had a pretty good excuse? Well, that's just what doctors do.

"You know I love doing what I do," Hess said. "I love taking care of mothers and babies and, really, a lot of doctors are always thinking of their patients even when they're a patient themselves."

Hess eventually gave birth to a baby girl named Ellen Joyce.

There's no power like a woman's power, right?

