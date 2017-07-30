All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Ella-Grace Trudeau Upstages Prime Minister Dad At CP Train Event

    A train horn failed to work, but she took it in stride.

    07/30/2017 21:28 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press

    CALGARY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was upstaged by his eight-year-old daughter Ella Grace as the CP Canada 150 train chugged into Calgary from Revelstoke, B.C. on Sunday.

    Prior to Trudeau speaking, CP Rail President Keith Creel told the audience that the railway had created a special train horn 50 years ago to celebrate Canada's centennial.

    The whistle was dragged out of storage and Creel invited the prime minister's daughter to push the button.

    "I'd like to now welcome Miss Ella Grace Trudeau onto the stage to help us blow this whistle."

    "Hi," said the PM's middle child.

    But when she pushed the button nothing happened.

    "We didn't test the whistle," admitted Creel. "It is a bit old. No whistle? Now you have to sing it, Ella-Grace," he added.

    "No, no," she replied.

    Creel joked he would see Ella-Grace again in 50 years.

    "I'm sorry Ella broke the whistle," said the prime minister as he addressed the crowd.

    After Trudeau's speech the whistle problems were dealt with and Ella-Grace was able to blow it successfully twice.

    The prime minister noted that when he wasn't much older than his daughter he crossed the country with his father by train and saw how the railroad was able to bring families and Canada together.

    Also on HuffPost:

    Trudeau And Ella-Grace At Calgary Stampede 2016

    MORE:albertabccalgarycanada 150cp railella-grace trudeaujustin trudeaunewsParentstrudeau kids