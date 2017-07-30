Ella-Grace Trudeau Upstages Prime Minister Dad At CP Train Event

ADVERTISEMENT

CALGARY — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was upstaged by his eight-year-old daughter Ella Grace as the CP Canada 150 train chugged into Calgary from Revelstoke, B.C. on Sunday.

Prior to Trudeau speaking, CP Rail President Keith Creel told the audience that the railway had created a special train horn 50 years ago to celebrate Canada's centennial.

Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau and daughter Ella-Grace get the full tour of the iconic CP 1401 (1958) this morning in Field, BC. #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/6vdzt9P4E1 — Canadian Pacific (@CanadianPacific) July 30, 2017

The whistle was dragged out of storage and Creel invited the prime minister's daughter to push the button.

"I'd like to now welcome Miss Ella Grace Trudeau onto the stage to help us blow this whistle."

"Hi," said the PM's middle child.

But when she pushed the button nothing happened.

"We didn't test the whistle," admitted Creel. "It is a bit old. No whistle? Now you have to sing it, Ella-Grace," he added.

"No, no," she replied.

Creel joked he would see Ella-Grace again in 50 years.

8-year-old Ella-Grace waves to the crowd in @Revelstoke_BC as father @JustinTrudeau thanks local leaders & CP for help in #ConnectingCanada pic.twitter.com/eqc5PQWYqW — Canadian Pacific (@CanadianPacific) July 30, 2017

"I'm sorry Ella broke the whistle," said the prime minister as he addressed the crowd.

After Trudeau's speech the whistle problems were dealt with and Ella-Grace was able to blow it successfully twice.

The prime minister noted that when he wasn't much older than his daughter he crossed the country with his father by train and saw how the railroad was able to bring families and Canada together.

