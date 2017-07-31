All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • ALBERTA

    Sunshine Village Resort In Banff Shuts Down Again As Wildfire Rages On

    The resort is closed indefinitely.

    07/31/2017 14:19 EDT | Updated 35 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press

    BANFF, Alta. — A wildfire burning on the Alberta-B.C. boundary has caused a resort in Banff National Park to close indefinitely.

    Sunshine Village, a popular ski hill that has summer hiking trails, says it's moving lodge guests and staff to the town of Banff.

    Firefighting equipment is being brought to the property as a precautionary measure.

    Parks Canada ordered the resort to clear out guests 10 days ago to make room for firefighting crews and heavy machinery to fight the Verdant Creek wildfire a couple of kilometres away.

    The resort reopened to guests three days later, but now Sunshine says hot, dry and windy weather has made the fire more active in British Columbia's Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park.

    Parks Canada said Sunday that the fire was covering about 51 square kilometres, but was not a threat to any communities.

