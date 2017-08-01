ADVERTISEMENT

You may have seen the adorable photo of the Gutierrez family from San Antonio, Tx. all wearing helmets in support of their little Jonas, who has plagiocephaly, or flat-head syndrome.

No? OK, take a look — it's totally fine to "Awwwwww" loudly at the cuteness.

my cousin's baby wears a head-shaping helmet so he's got the whole family wearing helmets now this is the realest shit i ever seen pic.twitter.com/hrsj4tMA6d — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 29, 2017

Writer Shea Serrano posted the tweet on Saturday: "My cousin's baby wears a head-shaping helmet so he's got the whole family wearing helmets now this is the realest shit i ever seen."

Plagiocephaly can occur when babies sleep on their backs, which they're supposed to do to avoid SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome. One way to treat flat-head syndrome is with helmet therapy, where the infant wears a helmet for extended periods to help reshape their head. Recent research shows it can be effective when other treatments aren't.

Four-month-old Jonas has to wear a helmet 23 hours a day for up to six months, CBS reports. So, his three-year-old sister Camila started to wear hers too in support. And then she asked her dad to. Now, the whole family wears helmets in solidarity with Jonas.

And the internet stands with them too. People replied to Serrano's tweet with photos of adorable babies in helmets:

Helmet babies are the absolute cutest. pic.twitter.com/jdFdaudbvd — KristinMiller (@KristinMiller) July 29, 2017

my baby brother had to wear a helmet so my dad got a sticker put on it 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/6Y47jfTlxm — gillian zaldivar (@gillianzeee) July 31, 2017

Helmet babies are the cutest ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k91z57CWGy — S T E P H A N I E (@SnapCrakleSTEPH) July 30, 2017

Helmet babies are the best babies. pic.twitter.com/XMpq0eF8cG — Austin Flack (@austinflack) July 30, 2017

My niece and nephew are cute helmet babies too ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/aaKmlQnguj — Morgan (@MorganGrace112) July 30, 2017

All the cool kids wear helmets! pic.twitter.com/F6ng1sAEmG — Naomi Brown (@beauticology) July 31, 2017

#HelmetSquad represent! What an adorable way to support the family and spread understanding about a common experience for many babies and parents.