Only those who wear glasses understand the awkwardness that happens when you take them off. Where is everything? The world becomes a giant blur.

So it's maybe understandable that one woman might make a stomach-turning mistake and try to glue an insect on her eye. Maybe.

Cakemaker Molly Robbins from Lancashire, England, tweeted a stomach-churning photo on Saturday that her mom, Judy, had reportedly sent her:

Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out. pic.twitter.com/2vNpcW5l5n — Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 29, 2017

"Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out," Robbins wrote alongside a photo of a clump of false eyelashes next to what looks like a very dead fly.

The internet was horrified! And skeptical!

Didn't happen. — Forever Red (@Jipjap74) July 29, 2017

Molly's aunt, Kate Robbins, a singer, stepped in to defend and clarify:

Did. — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) July 30, 2017

It's actually my niece Molly Robbins who is talking about her mum Judy Robbins! Hilarious though isn't it — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) July 29, 2017

And Molly herself was a bit disturbed that her tweet had attracted so much attention:

Slightly perturbed I make giant lifesize cakes and yet it's my mums #flylash incident tweet that goes viral 😐 — Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 30, 2017

Speaking of those giant cakes, they are pretty impressive — Molly has won several awards for her edible work:

Lifesize Shetland unicorn cake at @thecakeshows #alexandrapalace whooooo im tired now pic.twitter.com/zO56bgLF9t — Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) April 22, 2017

#dinosaur #cake for Toby's 5th #birthday #cakestagram #birthdaycake #extremecakemakers #instacake A post shared by Molly Robbins (@mollymakescakes) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Easily the tallest cake I've done- but think the pony was heavier!! Showgirl costume #cake#funnygirlsblackpool pic.twitter.com/HP0MZlPVqq — Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 30, 2017

So let's hope the cakes get the attention they deserve post-flylash gaffe. And let's hope Molly's mom has recovered from the trauma. Shudder.