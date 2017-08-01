All Sections
    • LIVING

    Cakemaker Molly Robbins Tweets Photo Of Mom's Disturbing Dead-Fly Eyelash Mistake

    If you wear glasses, you can maybe relate. Maybe.

    08/01/2017 07:31 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Only those who wear glasses understand the awkwardness that happens when you take them off. Where is everything? The world becomes a giant blur.

    So it's maybe understandable that one woman might make a stomach-turning mistake and try to glue an insect on her eye. Maybe.

    Cakemaker Molly Robbins from Lancashire, England, tweeted a stomach-churning photo on Saturday that her mom, Judy, had reportedly sent her:

    "Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out," Robbins wrote alongside a photo of a clump of false eyelashes next to what looks like a very dead fly.

    The internet was horrified! And skeptical!

    Molly's aunt, Kate Robbins, a singer, stepped in to defend and clarify:

    And Molly herself was a bit disturbed that her tweet had attracted so much attention:

    Speaking of those giant cakes, they are pretty impressive — Molly has won several awards for her edible work:

    #dinosaur #cake for Toby's 5th #birthday #cakestagram #birthdaycake #extremecakemakers #instacake

    A post shared by Molly Robbins (@mollymakescakes) on

    So let's hope the cakes get the attention they deserve post-flylash gaffe. And let's hope Molly's mom has recovered from the trauma. Shudder.

