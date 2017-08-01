Only those who wear glasses understand the awkwardness that happens when you take them off. Where is everything? The world becomes a giant blur.
So it's maybe understandable that one woman might make a stomach-turning mistake and try to glue an insect on her eye. Maybe.
Cakemaker Molly Robbins from Lancashire, England, tweeted a stomach-churning photo on Saturday that her mom, Judy, had reportedly sent her:
Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out. pic.twitter.com/2vNpcW5l5n— Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 29, 2017
"Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out," Robbins wrote alongside a photo of a clump of false eyelashes next to what looks like a very dead fly.
The internet was horrified! And skeptical!
Whyyy pic.twitter.com/S8tFKfeT3L— Hannah (@Starkid_hanners) July 29, 2017
Didn't happen.— Forever Red (@Jipjap74) July 29, 2017
Molly's aunt, Kate Robbins, a singer, stepped in to defend and clarify:
Did.— Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) July 30, 2017
It's actually my niece Molly Robbins who is talking about her mum Judy Robbins! Hilarious though isn't it— Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) July 29, 2017
And Molly herself was a bit disturbed that her tweet had attracted so much attention:
Slightly perturbed I make giant lifesize cakes and yet it's my mums #flylash incident tweet that goes viral 😐— Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 30, 2017
Speaking of those giant cakes, they are pretty impressive — Molly has won several awards for her edible work:
Lifesize Shetland unicorn cake at @thecakeshows #alexandrapalace whooooo im tired now pic.twitter.com/zO56bgLF9t— Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) April 22, 2017
Easily the tallest cake I've done- but think the pony was heavier!! Showgirl costume #cake#funnygirlsblackpool pic.twitter.com/HP0MZlPVqq— Molly Robbins (@MCreativeCakes) July 30, 2017
So let's hope the cakes get the attention they deserve post-flylash gaffe. And let's hope Molly's mom has recovered from the trauma. Shudder.