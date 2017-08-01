All Sections
    Sarah McLachlan Shows Off Surfing Skills In Video

    Shred Sarah, shred!

    08/01/2017 16:35 EDT | Updated 15 minutes ago
    • Ron Nurwisah Audience Development Manager, Social and Video for HuffPost Canada

    Sarah McLachlan is one of Canada's most accomplished singer-songwriters. But when she's not writing emotional ballads or running her music school, the Vancouver songstress has a gnarly hobby: surfing.

    The singer tweeted these great videos of her hitting the waves on Lake Kalamalka in the B.C. interior over the weekend.

    Turns out surfing became one of the busy singer and mom's favourite activities after she was introduced to it by friend and former pro-surfer, Israel Pazkowitz. McLachlan told Canadian Geographic that Tofino, B.C. is one of her surf spots of choice and that she gets up early in the morning to beat the crowd.

    "Tofino is a big surf town, which is one of the reasons I love it so much, but by the middle of the afternoon in the summer there's probably about 300 people on the beach — it's insane," she told the magazine earlier this year.

