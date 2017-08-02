There's Another Benefit To Having An Orgasm Besides, You Know, Physical Pleasure

ADVERTISEMENT

Orgasms are the best.

They feel good, they relieve stress, they can strengthen your relationship, and they can help with insomnia.

But there's another health benefit to having an orgasm that you might not know about, if you're a woman, that is. (Sorry, dudes.)

Dr. Elena C. Arias, Director of the Graal Clinic in Marbella, Spain, recently told the Irish Sun that orgasms can help with "vaginal rejuvenation."

"Clitoral stimulation and female orgasm increases pelvic floor tone, which in turn tones the entire vaginal area," Arias said. "At the moment of orgasm the clitoris surges with increased blood pressure. The uterus contracts off the pelvic floor, increasing pelvic muscle tension and strengthening the entire region. It's like a stomach crunch for the vagina."

Sounds great! And there's more!

"In addition, clitoral arousal increases vaginal elasticity because it stimulates the function of the gland of the vagina, which produces a mucosa lubricant which has a moisturizing and rejuvenating effect on the entire vaginal area. If clitoral stimulation and orgasm are initiated on a regular basis, this will improve the tone and elasticity of the vaginal area," she continued.

Emma Soos RN, the managing director of The Women's Health Clinic in London, seconds Arias' claim, telling the Sun, "Orgasm is a full pelvic floor muscle workout. If you go [to] the gym regularly you will become toned and release hormones that make you healthy and happy. It's a similar thing – if you don't use it you lose it."

She adds, "Women who have regular intercourse or regularly masturbate do find that climaxes are easier, incontinence is reduced and blood flow is generally better to every area."

The great thing about this news is that you don't need a partner to achieve orgasm — there are plenty of ways to do that all by yourself.

Whether alone or with a partner, an orgasm is good medicine!

"Whether alone or with a partner, an orgasm is good medicine!" Ellen Barnard, MSSW, Sexual Health Educator and Counselor at A Woman's Touch Sexuality Resource Center in Madison, Wisconsin, told Grandparents.com. Barnard adds that you should try to have at least one orgasm a week, noting there are plenty of health benefits to doing so, including:

Reduces the risk of mild depression.

Offers a 36 per cent reduction in the risk of heart disease.

Boosts the immune system.

Fights the effects of chronic pain.

