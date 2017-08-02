A "sold over asking" outside a townhouse in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. Greater Vancouver is still seeing rising home prices, despite a cooling-off of sales over the past year.

VANCOUVER — The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the typical price of a home in Metro Vancouver has surpassed $1 million.

The board says the composite benchmark price for all residential properties in the area is currently $1,019,400, up 8.7 per cent from July 2016.

The benchmark price for detached properties in the area is about $1.612 million, for attached properties $763,700 and for apartments $616,600.

While home prices jumped, there were more listings and fewer sales in Metro Vancouver last month.

The board says there were 2,960 residential property sales in the region — down 8.2 per cent from a year ago — and 5,256 properties were newly listed for sale last month. That brought the total number of properties above 9,000 for the first time this year.

Today also marks the one-year anniversary since the province's former Liberal government imposed a 15-per-cent foreign buyers' tax, aimed at cooling the hot housing market. The new NDP government has said it's reviewing whether the tax and other measures were effective.

