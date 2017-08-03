ADVERTISEMENT

FRANKFORD, Ont. — Ontario's animal welfare organization says it is investigating after three severed cat heads were discovered in an open field over the past month.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the severed heads were found in the field along a set of old railway tracks in Frankford, Ont., north of Trenton, Ont.

Alison Cross, a spokeswoman with the OSPCA, says the three heads were found at different times over the course of July.

She added that no other body parts have been found, and that it isn't clear exactly what happened to the cats.

The OSPCA says it is treating the discovery of the heads as suspicious and is asking anyone with information about the cats to contact them.