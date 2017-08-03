All Sections
    BRITISH COLUMBIA

    Tara Jean Stevens Photobombed By 'Giant' Seagull In Vancouver Weather Report

    This bird is totally ready for a close-up.

    08/03/2017 11:08 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Ron Nurwisah Audience Development Manager, Social and Video for HuffPost Canada

    On-air TV personalities have to be ready for anything: teleprompter slip-ups, unruly guests, video mishaps. But what about 'giant' birds?

    Tara Jean Stevens, a presenter with Vancouver's Breakfast Television, ran into an unexpected guest on Tuesday when a seagull decided to hang out right in front of a camera showing off Vancouver's skyline.

    At first, Stevens tries to ignore the bird as she delivers her weather report.

    "OK, that IS distracting," she says about her feathered interloper.

    A few seconds later she can't help but burst out laughing.

    The seagull made no comments on air.

    The incident is another reminder that animals don't always behave when they're on camera. Check out some more videos of animal-reporter interactions below.

