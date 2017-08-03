ADVERTISEMENT

On-air TV personalities have to be ready for anything: teleprompter slip-ups, unruly guests, video mishaps. But what about 'giant' birds?

Tara Jean Stevens, a presenter with Vancouver's Breakfast Television, ran into an unexpected guest on Tuesday when a seagull decided to hang out right in front of a camera showing off Vancouver's skyline.

At first, Stevens tries to ignore the bird as she delivers her weather report.

"OK, that IS distracting," she says about her feathered interloper.

A few seconds later she can't help but burst out laughing.

The seagull made no comments on air.

