Alexis Bledel Revealed She Landed ‘Gilmore Girls’ Role Thanks To Her Sass

Getting your foot in the door in the acting biz can be tough, especially if you're young and inexperienced. But luckily for Alexis Bledel, that's exactly what helped her land her breakout role as Rory on "Gilmore Girls."

During an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Bledel revealed that it was her sass during the audition process that helped her get her big break at age 19.

"I was very sick, I was a student at NYU, and they kept calling me back up to audition," the now 35-year-old told host Seth Meyers. "I think I went, like, six times."

"Oddly, I wasn't a very seasoned actor at all," she continued. "I didn't know the process. I grew a tad bit impatient. I had a little attitude, and our boss really liked that a lot. She was like, 'That's our girl!' I was like, 'Are you guys going to bring me back again...?' and she was like, 'I like that, that's perfect.'"

Anyone who's seen "Gilmore Girls" knows that Rory, while timid, definitely has some feistiness to her (see all the times she fought with Jess), which is likely why Bledel's attitude helped her stand out.

Acknowledging her unconventional route to success, the actress added, "My career is highly unusual."

Besides "Gilmore Girls" and its recent Netflix revival, Bledel has also starred in films, such as "The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants," and various TV shows, such as "Mad Men" and "The Handmaid's Tale."

In her interview with Meyers, Bledel also revealed her worst fear when taking on her most recent role of Ofglen in the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel.

I think it was the fear of being the weakest link on such an amazing show.

Though she called the filming "an incredible creative experience," when Meyers commented that the face mask her character was forced to wear must have been limiting as an actor, Bledel admitted, "It was really freeing to just have movement and your eyes and looks to work with. I think it was the fear of being the weakest link on such an amazing show."