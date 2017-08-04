ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you're a card-carrying vegetarian, or are simply looking to add more plant-based meals and snacks to your menu du jour, scouring the shelves at the grocery store can be intimidating, overwhelming and, well, simply more than most of us frazzled parents have time for.

Sure, we've got a handle on the produce aisle, and maybe a weekend visit to the farmer's market for added parenting points, but which grab-and-go conveniences rank reasonably on the health-o-meter and check the plant-based boxes?

Check out our top picks for store-bought, veggie-friendly foods we're convinced you and your kids will love!

These are hand wrapped and available in vegetarian and vegan options. We love that these quick and easy meals are ready and waiting in the freezer section at our local grocery store any time we get a craving. Our current go-to? The Breakfast Burrito with organic black beans, potato, tofu, and tomato. It makes for a deliciously simple (and healthy!) start to the day.

Want to get in and out of the cereal aisle as fast as possible before your LO starts demanding cartoon-character boxes? We suggest heading straight for Nature's Path's Whole O's, made with organic corn and brown rice flour, sweetened with organic sugarcane and pomegranate juice, and containing zero gluten for our wheat-free friends.

We couldn't imagine a plant-based week without these crispy little strips to satisfy the mini members of our families. Baked to perfection in the toaster oven, these non-GMO, trans-fat free, soy chicken tenders are a dinner staple that can be served with a couple of tasty sides. They also make for a lunchtime sandwich tucked between two thick slices of toast.

Reminiscent of our own childhood dinners, but with a healthier twist, these baked-not-fried puffs of sweet potato take the same amount of time in the toaster oven as the above crispy tenders, and are a standout side dish. Take it from us, you're going to want to bake a couple of extra bites; this combo of slightly salty, sweet potato-ness is sneak-while-the-kids-aren't-looking worth it!

Not all non-dairy cheese is created equal, but in our opinion, Daiya is one of the leaders in the meltables market; our LOs love the gooey consistency of the mozzarella- and cheddar-style shreds, and for anyone with allergy concerns, these pizzas not only taste great, but are gluten-, dairy-, soy-, egg-, nut-, and shellfish-free.

The ultimate in comfort food, this oven-ready dish satisfies with a familiar creamy deliciousness, without requiring any of the usual prep. Available in single sizes and family servings, as well as in a variety of dietary modifications, we consider this our secret weapon for an instant, healthful treat that our whole gang will love, since the sauces are made from scratch and noodles are organic.

Famous in veggie circles for their celebratory namesake, Tofurky's non-GMO seasoned strips of tempeh bacon — or facon — is a family favourite pan fried with waffles, or grilled and toasted on bread. Kids love the crisp, seasoned taste, and we love the abundant nutritional benefits of this fermented food. It's not only high in protein and fibre, but also easy to digest.

Our kids go bonkers for the taste of these mini "ice cream" sandwich treats. We love that they're made with coconut milk to appease dairy-sensitive tummies, and come in a small enough size to be the perfect miniature treat.