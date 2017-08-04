ADVERTISEMENT

RCMP in B.C. have issued a rare public notification about a man with HIV who may have had unprotected sex with women without telling them about his medical history.

Brian Carlisle, 47, lives in Abbotsford, but police believe he may also have resided in Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Vermont.

Brian Carlisle has an online presence on numerous social media and dating sites. The RCMP is asking his previous sexual partners to come forward.

Police began investigating Carlisle after they received a report that a man may have been engaging in unprotected sex while failing to disclose he is infected with HIV, said a news release on Thursday.

Canadians with HIV are required by law to tell their partner about their status before engaging in sexual activity, or else face being charged with aggravated assault. That comes with a possible sentence of life in prison.

Carlisle has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault for alleged offences in Mission, Abbotsford, Coquitlam and Burnaby, B.C., said police.

If convicted, he is automatically added to the sex-offenders registry

... the public interest clearly outweighs the invasion of Mr. Carlisle's privacy. RCMP

Police believe Carlisle may have "offended against additional women," and released his photo and details in hopes of speaking to his previous sexual partners.

"Normally the RCMP would not disclose the medical status of a person charged with a criminal offence," said RCMP. "However, in this case after careful consideration, the public interest clearly outweighs the invasion of Mr. Carlisle's privacy.

"Anyone who has been intimately involved with Mr. Carlisle should visit their family physician or primary care provider to receive the appropriate testing."

Police added that the suspect had an online presence on numerous social media and dating sites.

Carlisle has been released from custody on several court-imposed conditions, including not using any social networking or online dating sites, and telling anyone he intends to have sex with of his HIV status and to wear a condom during intercourse.

Anyone who has any information in the case is asked to call the dedicated tip line at 604-814-1644 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

