Prime Minister Justin Trudeau falls into the water while trying to get into a kayak at Sidney Spit in the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, east of Sidney, B.C., on Saturday August 5, 2017.

VICTORIA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to a park near Victoria didn't quite follow the script today as he accidentally fell into the water while trying to get into a kayak.

A dampened Trudeau joked that he was, in his words, "happy the national media was there to capture that."

The prime minister's kayak voyage at the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve became even more eventful when a bride and groom sailed up beside his kayak to pose for a selfie with Trudeau.

Michelle Gruetzner was wearing her white wedding dress.

She said she and her husband, Heiner Gruetzner, were holding their wedding reception on nearby Sidney Spit when they approached the prime minister — Trudeau kissed the bride, twice.

Newlyweds Michelle and Heiner spotted @JustinTrudeau + Sophie kayaking at the @GulfIslandsNPR and came over to say hi pic.twitter.com/70UpHshD1o — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) August 5, 2017

Although seemingly lighthearted, Trudeau has been criticized for his photo-ops and selfies.

The prime minister is in Tofino later on Saturday to take part in a roundtable with indigenous leaders.

With a file from HuffPost Canada

