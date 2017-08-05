All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Justin Trudeau Slips, Falls Into Water While Trying To Get Into Kayak

    PM also posed for photos with a newlywed couple during his visit to a park near Victoria.

    08/05/2017 15:17 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Darryl Dyck/CP
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau falls into the water while trying to get into a kayak at Sidney Spit in the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, east of Sidney, B.C., on Saturday August 5, 2017.

    VICTORIA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to a park near Victoria didn't quite follow the script today as he accidentally fell into the water while trying to get into a kayak.

    A dampened Trudeau joked that he was, in his words, "happy the national media was there to capture that."

    CP
    Whoops! The PM took a tumble into the water while kayaking near Victoria on Saturday.

    The prime minister's kayak voyage at the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve became even more eventful when a bride and groom sailed up beside his kayak to pose for a selfie with Trudeau.

    Michelle Gruetzner was wearing her white wedding dress.

    She said she and her husband, Heiner Gruetzner, were holding their wedding reception on nearby Sidney Spit when they approached the prime minister — Trudeau kissed the bride, twice.

    Although seemingly lighthearted, Trudeau has been criticized for his photo-ops and selfies.

    The prime minister is in Tofino later on Saturday to take part in a roundtable with indigenous leaders.

    With a file from HuffPost Canada

    Earlier on HuffPost Canada:

    MORE:British ColumbiaJustin TrudeauJustin Trudeau KayakJustin Trudeau WaterlivingPoliticsVictoria