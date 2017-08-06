All Sections
    • NEWS

    No Injuries After Air Canada Plane Clips Wings At Toronto Airport

    The airline says the matter is currently under investigation.

    08/06/2017 12:10 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
    Air Canada Express commuter airplanes are serviced at their gates at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada on May 13, 2017. (PHOTO: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

    TORONTO — Air Canada says two airplanes clipped wings at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Saturday evening.

    The airline says none of the 286 passengers on board the incoming Air Canada flight were injured.

    It says the plane clipped wings with an aircraft operated by LOT Polish Airlines while pulling up to the gate.

    It says the Air Canada flight had arrived from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and was parking when the incident occurred.

    Air Canada says the matter is under investigation.

