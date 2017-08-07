ADVERTISEMENT

MONTREAL — The city of Montreal has opened a new temporary shelter for asylum seekers in a building that once housed a convent.

Mayor Denis Coderre says the shelter, which opened Sunday evening and can accommodate about 300 people, is well-organized and suitably equipped.

Coderre also says the city will continue its efforts to find other temporary housing solutions.

Denis Coderre, mayor of Montreal, speaks during the International Economic Forum Of The Americas (IEFA) in Montreal on Monday, June 12, 2017.

He pointed out that between 250 and 300 people are arriving daily at the Canadian border, up from 50 a day in the first half of July.

Hundreds of them, many from Haiti, are already being housed at Montreal's Olympic Stadium.

In the United States, the Trump administration is considering ending a program that granted Haitians so-called "temporary protected status" following the massive earthquake that struck their homeland in 2010.