ADVERTISEMENT

DETROIT — Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumour that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

Starbucks senior vice-president of global communications, John Kelly, tells The Associated Press in an email that the rumour is "completely false. One hundred per cent fake.''

Reddit has created a fake Starbucks promotion to trick undocumented immigrants. THIS IS FALSE! pic.twitter.com/tcr6ijF5zo — Mexican Rug Dealer (@MikeElChingon) August 6, 2017

The company also took to Twitter to shoot down fake advertisements promoting the so-called "Dreamer Day.''

The bogus ads promise 40 per cent off any menu item for undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

Also on HuffPost: