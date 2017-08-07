DETROIT — Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumour that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.
Starbucks senior vice-president of global communications, John Kelly, tells The Associated Press in an email that the rumour is "completely false. One hundred per cent fake.''
Reddit has created a fake Starbucks promotion to trick undocumented immigrants. THIS IS FALSE! pic.twitter.com/tcr6ijF5zo— Mexican Rug Dealer (@MikeElChingon) August 6, 2017
The company also took to Twitter to shoot down fake advertisements promoting the so-called "Dreamer Day.''
The bogus ads promise 40 per cent off any menu item for undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.
