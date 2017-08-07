All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS

    Phony Starbucks Ad Offers 40% Discount To Undocumented Migrants

    Fake news invades the world of lattes....

    08/07/2017 11:41 EDT | Updated 27 minutes ago
    • The Associated Press

    DETROIT — Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumour that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

    Starbucks senior vice-president of global communications, John Kelly, tells The Associated Press in an email that the rumour is "completely false. One hundred per cent fake.''

    The company also took to Twitter to shoot down fake advertisements promoting the so-called "Dreamer Day.''

    The bogus ads promise 40 per cent off any menu item for undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

    Also on HuffPost:

    The Unhealthiest Hot Starbucks Beverages

    MORE:BusinessStarbucksStarbucks discountStarbucks rumorundocumented immigrants