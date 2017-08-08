Your Children Have Stolen Months Of Sleep From Your Life

ADVERTISEMENT

You know those days when a friend asks if you'd like to go for dinner at 8 p.m. and you think to yourself, "Who the hell eats dinner at 8? I'm literally brushing my teeth for bed then"?

Once upon a time, that wasn't your first thought. Instead, you'd be picking out an outfit, checking for reservations and generally getting yourself excited. And then, children came.

And with them, came early bedtimes — because when they're little, you're either going to be woken up in the middle of the night, or at the crack of dawn.

So if you've ever wondered exactly how much sleep your children have cost you, this super-cute horrifying infographic from U.K. window covering company Hillarys can tell you.

The sleep calculator, which takes into account how many children you have and their ages, tallies that up and (spoiler alert) essentially tells you that each child takes about 3,330 hours of sleep away from you — or approximately 138 days.

The number corresponds with findings from a 2013 survey of parents across the U.K., which found that parents lose 44 days of sleep in a child's first year of life. Times that by, say, three years, when they start really sleeping through the night, and voila! Four-and-a-half months worth of lost sleep.

The infographic goes on to break down the number of diapers you've changed and bedtime stories you've read, but our favourite (and most relatable) part? The ridiculous things parents have done when tired — like putting breast milk in their coffee.

In all seriousness, sleep deprivation is probably the worst part of having a newborn, affecting everything from your mood to the very workings of your brain, and yes, making it that much more difficult to care for the kid.

But we have to admit, we wish there was also a sub-section on the calculator for parents of teens — because while being forced awake by a crying baby at night is one thing, lying awake waiting for your kid to get home for curfew is a whole different ballgame.

