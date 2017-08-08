All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Dog Seized After Video Showed Owner Appearing To Hit, Bite It

    A woman appears to hit, pull and bite a small dog sitting on her lap on a Toronto subway train.

    08/08/2017 11:31 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press

    TORONTO — Authorities in Toronto have seized a dog that police say was seen in an online video being hit by its owner on a subway train.

    The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it took the dog after executing a search warrant on Monday and says charges are pending against the owner.

    In a video posted on YouTube, a woman appears to hit, pull and bite a small dog sitting on her lap on a subway train.

    YouTube/Tech Geek
    Police say after seeing the video they notified the OSPCA, which opened an investigation.

    Police say they were called to St. George Station in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon for a report of a dog being abused.

    Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says police interviewed a woman and witnesses and ultimately issued her a warning, saying it was all they could do because the dog appeared to be unhurt.

    The video surfaced later and shows a passenger approaching the woman and telling her to stop abusing the dog as the woman hurls expletives at the man.

    Police say after seeing the video they notified the OSPCA, which opened an investigation.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:animal crueltyNewsOSPCASt. George stationToronto subwayToronto Transit CommissionTTCwoman bites dog