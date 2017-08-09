ADVERTISEMENT

It's now very much August, and for parents of younger kids, that means one thing and one thing only — school is imminent.

Gone are the hazy, lazy days of July where backpacks languished on the floor since the last day of school and crumpled notes just got tossed into the garbage, because who cares?

Now, it's go time.

You've got to get prepared, because otherwise, Labour Day weekend is going to hit you like a ton of oh-crap-why-isn't-this-store-open-today bricks. To help you out, we've come up with a calendar of sorts that breaks down all the things that need to happen into easy, doable tasks.

You've got this, parents.

Assess school supplies based on last year's items — designate them as "toss," "craft drawer" or "keep."

Pull all (yes, all) the clothes out of the kids' closets and go through them to figure out what fits, what doesn't, what's not getting worn and what's still great. Then share with friends or donate.

Take a first glance at the "what to bring" lists from the school (but don't worry about them too much).

Start going to bed earlier, because you know bedtime has shifted over the summer, and those 6:45 a.m. starts might be tough for everyone.

Figure out a place to put all of the school stuff that keeps it organized and all in one spot. It doesn't even have to be a huge spot.

Pinterest

Put together a calendar, and add everything from after-school activities to field trips to doctor's appointments. If you have a lot going on (or a lot of people), you might want to take it week by week.

Pinterest

Create a place to add family meal plans — preferably something that stares you right in the face so you don't forget about it.

Pinterest

Buy school supplies before they're completely sold out — this includes any new backpacks or lunchboxes necessary.

Figure out the after-school schedule you'll be using this year. When is homework happening? Chores? Screentime?

Pinterest

Prepare for packing lunches. We know it sucks. Just ready yourself.

Pinterest

Do a dry run of walking to school, especially if it's a new place and/or kids will be going on their own.

There's always going to be something you forgot. Much like the seven extra minutes you tack onto your morning schedule for your kids, give yourself these days to figure that out.

For some added help, check out this useful list of a typical kid's routine:

Pinterest

Why not? You've totally nailed every detail.

Have a great start to the school year!

Also on HuffPost: