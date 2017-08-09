Simply Great Books To Dedicate The Rest Of Your Summer To

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a million excuses for not having the time to read. Whether it's your job that's keeping you busy, a workout schedule, play dates to plan, housework, or an active social life, reading a book can sometimes fall by the wayside.

We're here to tell you that you will never regret picking up a good book and reading it a few times a week, if just for 10 minutes at a time.

There are many benefits to reading books, from keeping you young and boosting your vocabulary to reducing stress. Not to mention the pure enjoyment and satisfaction you get when you're reading a book you love.

But if you've been meaning to read for a while and you're not sure what book to pick up, we're here to help.

Here's a list of some of our favourite books that are just great reads you should tear through (when you have the time).

Crazy Rich Asians, by Kevin Kwan

You think the Kardashians are rich? You won't know the true meaning of wealth until you dive into this delightful and hilarious tome (part one of a three-part series) about the lives of the most affluent families in Asia who will do anything to be richer than their friends and family.

Get it here.

The Expanse series, by James S. A. Corey

For those who love the TV show but haven't read the books, now's your chance! This boxed set, which includes Leviathan Wakes, Caliban's War, and Abaddon's Gate, follows a starship crew who stumble upon a ship that possesses a secret that many people would kill for. Part space opera, part mystery, the books are sci-fi at its best.

Get it here.

Year of Yes, by Shonda Rhimes

In this beautifully written pseudo-memoir, showrunner Shonda Rhimes (she created "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal") explains how starting to say "yes" to everything changed her life for the better. An uplifting and powerful read, Year of Yes is a call to arms and a wake-up call for those of us who prefer to say "no."

Get it here.

Station Eleven, by Emily St. John Mandel

A famous actor dies onstage and soon after, the world goes to shit. From the ashes, the Travelling Symphony drifts around what's left, and a group of characters, connected through time and fate, try to pick up the pieces as they make their way through a new world.

Get it here.

Homegoing, by Yaa Gyasi

A sweeping tale that follows the descendants of two half-sisters: one becomes a slave and is shipped to America to work in the fields, while the other marries an English colonist in Ghana and lives in relative comfort. From the slave trade, to the Civil War in America, to Jim Crow, to 20th century Harlem, the story will take the reader on an unforgettable, and important, journey.

Get it here.

Bad Feminist, by Roxane Gay

If you haven't read this searing book of essays yet, what have you been doing with your life?? In all seriousness though, Roxane Gay's writing will not only make you laugh and cry, it will make you really think about the state of feminism today and what it's like being a modern woman.

Get it here.

A God in Ruins, by Kate Atkinson

The kind-of sequel — but more like a companion — to Atkinson's Life After Life follows Teddy, an RAF bomber pilot, who attempts to navigate life as a husband and father in a future he could never have foreseen. Gorgeously written and heartbreakingly memorable A God in Ruins explores the loss of innocence and the difficult transition from war to peace time.

Get it here.

Outlander, by Diana Gabaldon

The first in a series of so far eight novels (a ninth is on the way!) was first published more than 20 years ago, so it's about time you jump on the Outlander train! Set in the Scottish Highlands, Claire and her husband Frank reunite after being kept apart for most of the Second World War.

But when Claire accidentally goes back in time to the 1700s, she meets Jamie Frasier, a man with a price on his head, and she's not sure she can avoid her feelings for him.

Get it here.

The Mapmaker's War: Keeper Of Tales Trilogy: Book One, by Ronlyn Domingue

A unique tale set in a faraway land in a faraway time centres on a young woman named Aoife, who gets the rare opportunity to be an apprentice to her kingdom's mapmaker. But when she finds a hidden community who claims to have a mythic treasure, Aoife is exiled from her home, and is forced to find refuge among those people. She begins her new life, but she's unable to shake her old home, nor her fear for the future and for her newborn daughter.

Get it here.

The Bone Clocks, by David Mitchell

A mind-bending novel, The Bone Clocks tells the story of 15-year-old runaway Holly Sykes, who has the ability to hear voices known as the "radio people." As Holly continues her journey, she captures the attention of a group of dangerous mystics, and her disappearance alters the course of the lives of her family and friends — and even people who aren't born yet. It's a thrilling read that everyone will enjoy. It also has a pseudo-sequel, The Slade House, if you really get into this world (and you probably will).

Get it here.

All The Light We Cannot See, by Anthony Doerr

This breathtaking book, which won the Pulitzer Prize, tells the story of a blind French girl and a German boy trying to survive the Second World War. Though they go down separate paths, they seem to find each other amidst the devastation, but a happy ending seems to allude them.

Get it here.

Beyond Belief: My Secret Life Inside Scientology and My Harrowing Escape, by Jenna Miscavige Hill

In a tell-all memoir worthy of a blockbuster film, Jenna Miscavige Hill, niece of Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige, tells her story about how she was raised a Scientologist but ultimately escaped from the confines of the organization.

Get it here.

The Bone Season, by Samantha Shannon

The first in a planned seven-part series, The Bone Season tells the story of Paige Mahoney, a clairvoyant with special powers that earn her the nickname "dramwalker" and make her an enemy of the state. Paige is kidnapped and sent to live with another race, the Rephaim, who wish to control Paige and others who have similar powers. However, Paige's keeper isn't what he appears to be, and she must decide whether she can trust him or not, to help plan her escape.

Get it here.

The Complete Sherlock Holmes, by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Why not end the summer days with a good old-fashioned mystery (or 60, to be exact)? If you're a fan of the Benedict Cumberbatch series, or have just been curious about Detective Holmes, there's never been a better time than the present to delve into these thrilling stories.

Get it here.

Grace: A Memoir, by Grace Coddington

Even if you don't read Vogue, you'll still enjoy creative director at large's Grace Coddington's account of her life as a model-turned-fashion editor for the biggest style book in the business.

Get it here.

Hidden Figures, by Margot Lee Shetterly

You've seen the hit movie but have you read the book? May as well pick it up now! Learn more about the black female mathematicians at NASA whose calculations helped send Americans into space.

Get it here.

Alias Grace, by Margaret Atwood

Why not get a head start on the upcoming CBC series by reading this Atwood classic? In Alias Grace, Grace Marks has been convicted for her involvement in the murders of two people. Some believe she's innocent of the crime, while others believe she's evil. Grace claims to have no memory of the murders, however a doctor, who is seeking a pardon for her, is helping her shed light on the crimes.

Get it here.

The Hate U Give, by Angie Thomas

After witnessing her best friend Khalil get fatally shot by a police officer, 16-year-old Starr Carter becomes caught in a storm that divides the town. While some people are calling Khalil a thug and drug dealer, others insist he was the target of racism. Only Starr really knows what happened that night, but she's not sure if she's brave enough to tell the truth.

Get it here.

A Wrinkle in Time, by Madeleine L'Engle

Who's as excited as we are to see the upcoming "A Wrinkle in Time" movie? If you've watched the amazing trailer and want to find out what happens before the movie comes out, read the book!

Get it here.

Also on HuffPost: