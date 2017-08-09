All Sections
    • PARENTS

    Little Girl Goes To Art Camp, Creates The Scissor-Wielding Superhero We All Need

    She uses her twig to smack down jerks.

    08/09/2017 10:22 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago

    Forget Wonder Woman, Janet is the superhero we all need right now.

    On Monday, Twitter user @Manda_like_wine posted a Twitter picture of a drawing her daughter, Luca, came home with after attending art camp.

    The drawing, which was made by Luca, shows Janet, a green-skinned, bloodied destroyer of worlds, who is cutting people in half with her giant scissors.

    "My child went to art day-camp today. One project was to make a new superhero. This is what my child made," wrote mom Amanda Mancino.

    As for the branch that Janet holds, that would be "a twig that she smacks the jerks down with," Mancino helpfully explained on Twitter.

    The best part of the drawing? (OK, second-best part — Janet's bloody scissors are the greatest). Luca's description of Janet, which says, "She's a hero only to herself."

    Naturally, Twitter went nuts for Janet, (who wouldn't?), with some people creating fan art to honour the bloody vixen.

    She even inspired baby cosplay!

    Basically, Janet is the hero to end all heroes.

