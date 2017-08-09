ADVERTISEMENT

Forget Wonder Woman, Janet is the superhero we all need right now.

On Monday, Twitter user @Manda_like_wine posted a Twitter picture of a drawing her daughter, Luca, came home with after attending art camp.

The drawing, which was made by Luca, shows Janet, a green-skinned, bloodied destroyer of worlds, who is cutting people in half with her giant scissors.

My child went to art day-camp today. One project was to make a new superhero. This is what my child made. pic.twitter.com/SvKUoAJJUT — Amanda Mancino (@Manda_like_wine) August 7, 2017

"My child went to art day-camp today. One project was to make a new superhero. This is what my child made," wrote mom Amanda Mancino.

As for the branch that Janet holds, that would be "a twig that she smacks the jerks down with," Mancino helpfully explained on Twitter.

The best part of the drawing? (OK, second-best part — Janet's bloody scissors are the greatest). Luca's description of Janet, which says, "She's a hero only to herself."

Naturally, Twitter went nuts for Janet, (who wouldn't?), with some people creating fan art to honour the bloody vixen.

Tell your child that they have a big fan! I made some fanart of Janet. I hope they like it! I hope they continue to create cool things <3 pic.twitter.com/h8y0N6V422 — Jade Bacalso (@domofudge) August 8, 2017

Janet is the hero we need right now. pic.twitter.com/yrr24DM1xX — Nick Ross (@NickBossRoss) August 8, 2017

Janet is my fav pic.twitter.com/QkxA9MqteK — Tom Gran (@tommgran) August 8, 2017

Janet and her scissors (and her twig) is an amazing creation, ur child is a genius pic.twitter.com/siXWKXT5ZV — whatsshecalled (@whatsshecalled) August 9, 2017

This post made my day - I always draw with my kids - they will totally love the original better tomorrow morning as they should. pic.twitter.com/PqbZtONjBO — Francis Kneebone (@FrancisKneebone) August 9, 2017

Janet, Hero To Only Herself, Stood Beneath a Blood Red Sky, Planning her Next Move on the Jerks pic.twitter.com/xqVRYHsTI7 — Anna Lore (@anna_train) August 9, 2017

I APPRECIATE JANET AND YOUR CHILD'S CREATIVE CAPABILITIES pic.twitter.com/vVPzeN9s7l — PENULTIMATE GOTH (@marshiiyg) August 9, 2017

She even inspired baby cosplay!

We were gonna give Rosie a bath, but #JANET cosplay seemed like a more productive activity. @Manda_like_wine pic.twitter.com/mOcKbFAjau — Mike Smith (@MikeAASmith) August 9, 2017

Basically, Janet is the hero to end all heroes.

Finally a superhero I can get behind 👏 — Anne Morris (@anne_morris) August 7, 2017

Also on HuffPost: