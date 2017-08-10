There's a Best Time Of The Day To Have Sex So Schedule It In Pronto

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, there is an optimum time during the day to have sex, so you better make sure to pencil it in!

According to a recent survey, the best time to have sex is at 7:30 a.m., or around 45 minutes after you wake up.

The survey, conducted by Forza Supplements, asked 1,000 participants what they thought was the best time to have sex, as well as conduct other activities, such as exercising, eating, drinking, and sleeping.

Forza notes that "energy levels are at their highest after a good night's rest which means both sexes have more stamina.

"The rush of endorphins sparked by sex lowers blood pressure and stress levels and makes us feel more upbeat for the rest of the day."

The survey also notes that because male testosterone levels peak in the morning, they last longer in bed, so if you do sleep with men, this is a useful tidbit of information.

"What we set out to do was to find out the absolute optimum times to work, rest and play," said Lee Smith, Forza's managing director.

"While no two people are the same, these were found to be the very best times for the average person to do the key activities which make for a healthy and happy life.

"Making small adjustments to your routine can really help you to lose weight, get fitter, be more effective at work and even a better lover."

And the more you have sex, the more benefits you'll get.

According to past research, frequent sex improves cognitive functioning in the brain. A study published in June found that participants who claimed to have sex weekly scored better on visual and verbal tests compared to participants who had sex less frequently.

Sex is also a natural stress reliever; it improves your immune system; it can reduce pain; it's good for the heart; and it keeps you younger, longer.

Not only that, but frequent sex helps keep your relationship with your partner strong.

"Sex is associated with feeling more satisfied in a relationship," which is why people who regularly have sex experience greater levels of happiness, explained Amy Muise, an assistant psychology professor at Toronto's York University, in a 2015 study.

