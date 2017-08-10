ADVERTISEMENT

EDMONTON — A finance critic for Alberta's new United Conservative Party says there is nothing wrong with using his taxpayer-funded housing allowance to make money.

Derek Fildebrandt says he has been renting his subsidized Edmonton apartment through Airbnb when he isn't using it.

Fildebrandt says renting out an unused residence is reasonable and part of the modern sharing economy.

Derek Fildebrandt shares remarks during the Manning Centre Conference in Ottawa on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

But he says he would be happy to donate what he has collected in rent so far to help pay down Alberta's debt.

The UCP party says it is reviewing what Fildebrandt is doing and a party spokesman says the UCP takes fiscal responsibility seriously.

NDP Finance Minister Joe Ceci says people shouldn't use tax-funded apartments for personal profit.

Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark says he has asked the Speaker of the legislature to conduct a full audit of MLA living expenses.

