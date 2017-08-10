All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ALBERTA

    Derek Fildebrandt Sees Nothing Wrong With Listing Subsidized Apartment On Airbnb

    The United Conservative Party says it is reviewing what its finance critic is doing.

    08/10/2017 12:43 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press

    EDMONTON — A finance critic for Alberta's new United Conservative Party says there is nothing wrong with using his taxpayer-funded housing allowance to make money.

    Derek Fildebrandt says he has been renting his subsidized Edmonton apartment through Airbnb when he isn't using it.

    Fildebrandt says renting out an unused residence is reasonable and part of the modern sharing economy.

    The Canadian Press/Matthew Usherwood
    Derek Fildebrandt shares remarks during the Manning Centre Conference in Ottawa on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

    But he says he would be happy to donate what he has collected in rent so far to help pay down Alberta's debt.

    The UCP party says it is reviewing what Fildebrandt is doing and a party spokesman says the UCP takes fiscal responsibility seriously.

    NDP Finance Minister Joe Ceci says people shouldn't use tax-funded apartments for personal profit.

    Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark says he has asked the Speaker of the legislature to conduct a full audit of MLA living expenses.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:AirbnbAlbertaAlberta United Conservative PartyBusinessDerek FildebrandtGreg ClarkJoe CeciPoliticsUCP