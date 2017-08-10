All Sections
    • STYLE

    Jennifer Lawrence Gets 4 September Vogue Covers

    But some people think Céline Dion should have gotten the honour.

    08/10/2017 09:41 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Jennifer Lawrence has reached peak fashion.

    The "Mother!" actress appears on four special edition covers for Vogue's 2017 September issue (the 125th one, no less), giving us major 😍😍😍.

    But the most eye-catching cover is not an actual photo — it's a painting.

    American artist John Currin was asked by the glossy to paint a portrait of the 26-year-old actress, and the result is a beautiful likeness of Lawrence, who wears a fur Miu Miu hat and gold dress with billowy sleeves.

    Asked what it was like working with the famed painter, Lawrence made an amazing "Titanic" reference. "He took photos, and posed me like one of those French girls," she said.

    As for who will keep the original piece of art, Lawrence wondered, "Who else would want it?" (Probably boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, JLaw!)

    In a second cover, shot by Annie Leibovitz, the "Hunger Games" star poses in a red silk Ralph Lauren dress on a boat in front of the Statue of Liberty.

    While a third cover features a close-up of Lawrence's gorgeous face.

    And the fourth cover shows Lawrence go sultry in a gold Versace dress.

    In the accompanying article, Lawrence touches on the topic of Aronofsky, who was her director in "Mother!" and confirms that they are indeed a couple.

    "We had energy," Lawrence says about the 48-year-old director and their time shooting the movie, adding, "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me."

    "I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him," she says.

    She also discusses the impact the nude photo leaks still have on her life three years later. "It's scary when you feel the whole world judges you," she says. "I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven't been able to get rid of it."

    This isn't Lawrence's first time posing for the cover of the fashion bible. She also appeared on the cover of the mag's September issue in 2013 as well as the December 2015 edition.

    But although some people were happy to see the "Passengers" actress on the coveted September cover, others weren't sure she deserved it.

    Many pointed out that Vogue lost out on the opportunity to put Céline Dion on the cover, after they photographed her during Paris Haute Couture Week.

    Check out Jennifer Lawrence's entire interview at Vogue.com and watch the making of the covers below.

