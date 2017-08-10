Jennifer Lawrence Gets 4 September Vogue Covers

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lawrence has reached peak fashion.

The "Mother!" actress appears on four special edition covers for Vogue's 2017 September issue (the 125th one, no less), giving us major 😍😍😍.

But the most eye-catching cover is not an actual photo — it's a painting.

American artist John Currin was asked by the glossy to paint a portrait of the 26-year-old actress, and the result is a beautiful likeness of Lawrence, who wears a fur Miu Miu hat and gold dress with billowy sleeves.

Asked what it was like working with the famed painter, Lawrence made an amazing "Titanic" reference. "He took photos, and posed me like one of those French girls," she said.

As for who will keep the original piece of art, Lawrence wondered, "Who else would want it?" (Probably boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, JLaw!)

In a second cover, shot by Annie Leibovitz, the "Hunger Games" star poses in a red silk Ralph Lauren dress on a boat in front of the Statue of Liberty.

The September issue has arrived! Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125

While a third cover features a close-up of Lawrence's gorgeous face.

Photographed by @bruce_weber, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125

And the fourth cover shows Lawrence go sultry in a gold Versace dress.

Photographed by @inezandvinoodh, styled by @tonnegood. #Vogue125

In the accompanying article, Lawrence touches on the topic of Aronofsky, who was her director in "Mother!" and confirms that they are indeed a couple.

"We had energy," Lawrence says about the 48-year-old director and their time shooting the movie, adding, "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me."

"I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him," she says.

She also discusses the impact the nude photo leaks still have on her life three years later. "It's scary when you feel the whole world judges you," she says. "I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven't been able to get rid of it."

This isn't Lawrence's first time posing for the cover of the fashion bible. She also appeared on the cover of the mag's September issue in 2013 as well as the December 2015 edition.

But although some people were happy to see the "Passengers" actress on the coveted September cover, others weren't sure she deserved it.

What is Jennifer Lawrence doing at the moment that warrants a SEPTEMBER Vogue Cover — MYLES (@goldenpolaroid) August 9, 2017

a baguette > Jennifer Lawrence — Court Kim (@TheCourtKim) August 9, 2017

Beautiful covers. JL? Booooooooooorrrrrrrriiiiiiing choice. @voguemagazine you've become so common. — Wendy (@wpemhay) August 9, 2017

Many pointed out that Vogue lost out on the opportunity to put Céline Dion on the cover, after they photographed her during Paris Haute Couture Week.

You missed out using queen Celine Dion pic.twitter.com/PCJexl6f0Z — Celine Dion Daily✨ (@celinedionorg) August 9, 2017

Céline was out in Paris SLAYING fashion week and Vogue go and give Jennifer Lawrence FOUR COVERS for the September issue?????? BITCH WHAT — Mikee ✨ (@MikeeLange) August 9, 2017

You guys promoted tf out of Celine Dion and you guys didn't pick her. Goodbye! pic.twitter.com/oGnEgwiFIu — Celine Dion Daily✨ (@celinedionorg) August 9, 2017

Where is Céline Dion ? pic.twitter.com/2HQTRHDp3u — petitmec (@JeremOfficial) August 9, 2017

Check out Jennifer Lawrence's entire interview at Vogue.com and watch the making of the covers below.