All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    Newlyweds Austin Wesson, Rebekah Bouma Killed In Car Crash A Day After Wedding

    The accident is under investigation.

    08/10/2017 11:40 EDT | Updated 21 minutes ago
    • The Associated Press
    Facebook via Inside Edition

    CLEARWATER, Kan. — A traffic accident in Kansas has claimed the lives of a husband and wife, just one day after their marriage.

    The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Clearwater. The driver of a truck, Austin Wesson was pronounced dead at the scene. His 19-year-old wife, Rebekah Bouma, died about 12:30 a.m. Monday at a hospital.

    Bouma and Wesson married on Friday.

    Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Lin Dehning says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

    Clearwater is about 20 miles (30 kilometres) southwest of Wichita.

    ___

    Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

    MORE:Austin WessonLivingNewsRebekah BoumaSedgwick County Sheriff