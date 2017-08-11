This Is How Carrie Underwood Gets Her Toddler Excited For Bed

ADVERTISEMENT

Running around in superhero capes might not seem like the best way to wind a toddler down for bed, but that's exactly what Carrie Underwood and her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, do with their two-year-old son.

In an Instagram post, the 34-year-old country singer shared photos of her toddler Isaiah's adorable bedtime routine.

"Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house... featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette!" she wrote in the caption. "It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks."

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

In the series of images, Underwood, Fisher and their tiny tot are seen wearing cute superhero masks and matching-coloured capes.

Kids tend to hate bedtime, but with a routine this fun, who wouldn't want to go to sleep?

Underwood and Fisher welcomed their son in 2015, after five years of marriage. Last year, the "Smoke Break" singer revealed to Redbook how becoming a mom changed her as a person.

"I'm happier. I'm in a better mood a lot of the time," she told the mag. "He'll be watching cartoons and I'll be watching him. I'm completely in love. I love it when he's sleepy and I get to hold him and smell him. He doesn't know I'm staring at him and being all googly-eyed!"

Underwood has always been open about her family life and often shares sweet photos of her husband and son on Instagram.

This past Father's Day, for instance, Underwood shared a special tribute to Fisher by posting a photo of him giving their son a sweet peck on the lips.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

"Mike, Isaiah is so blessed to have you as his dad. He wants to do everything you do and go where you go. You are an incredible example of what a father should be...patient, kind, loving and so much more," she wrote.

"You are never afraid to hug and kiss him or be silly with him. He knows he is loved beyond measure and that you will always be there for him...I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day. We love you!!! #HappyFathersDay"

Underwood and Fisher celebrated their seven-year anniversary last month, and by the sounds of it, this family is stronger than ever.