Canadian Hyeon Soo Lim To Attend Mississauga Church Service After North Korea Prison Release

South Korea-born Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim stands during his trial at a North Korean court in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 16, 2015. (PHOTO: KCNA KCNA/Reuters)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A Canadian pastor released from prison in North Korea this week is planning to attend a church service in Mississauga, Ont., on Sunday.

Hyeon Soo Lim was released on what state media described as "sick bail" after being handed a life sentence with hard labour in 2015.

Lim is a pastor with the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga.

His colleague, Rev. Jang Bae, tells The Canadian Press in an email that Lim "will be attending service this Sunday."

Bae says there will be a section for media at the service, and more details will be provided then.

There's no word yet on when exactly Lim arrives in Canada.

