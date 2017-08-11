5 Plants That Are As Well-Suited To Apartment Living As You Are

ADVERTISEMENT

For those of us that have selected city living over sprawling suburban space or rural acreage, adding a little greenery to your apartment or condo can be just what's needed to feel more grounded and connected to nature.

But is the process of adding houseplants to your décor as simple as randomly selecting a pot or two on your next trip to Ikea, or would it be wise to put a little more thought into the matter?

Our friends at Toronto botanical shop Crown Flora Studio happily gave us expert tips and techniques for filling our condos with luscious plant-life; it turns out there are significant differences affecting suitability of houseplants to your current abode, namely the set-up and lighting of the space in question.

South-facing apartments with a reasonable amount of windows can accommodate almost any plant, due to ample sunlight throughout the day. North-facing residences will require a more carefully researched indoor garden, but regardless of your cardinal direction, we've got you covered; check out our top 5 picks for condo houseplants in the gallery below!

1. Snake Plant

Ranked by NASA as one of the best plants for cleaning the air, Sansevieria, or Snake plants also go by the name Mother-in-Law's Tongue, perhaps as a cheeky nod to their long pointed leaves. Snake plant's sap has antiseptic qualities and can be used to treat bug bites and other minor skin irritations, while their ability to thrive in warmth and sunlight but also to tolerate shade, makes them one of the lowest maintenance houseplants on our list.

2. Boston Fern

Close-up of a Boston fern in a pot (Nephrolepis exaltata) (Photo by DEA / G.CIGOLINI/De Agostini/Getty Images)

Another particularly efficient, NASA-recommended air purifier, Boston Ferns, or Nephrolpis Exaltata, are great houseplants, as they're known to be non-toxic, making them safe to have around children and pets.

Unlike their more tropical housemates, Boston ferns thrive in conditions that simulate the forest floor, so be sure to keep them in lower light and thoroughly watered, as they like damp, nutrient dense soil.

3. Fiddle-Leaf Figs

Having their moment on social media, these darlings of the 'gram are lovers of light and happiest in a room with a window. Fiddle-leaf figs, or Ficus Lyrata, need a good drink every 7-10 days, and like most tropical plants should be misted in the winter, particularly if the air in your condo tends to be dry.

4. Succulents

Popping up in coffee houses and trendy boutiques nationwide, succulents are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also easy to take care of, thanks to their adaptable ability to thrive in a variety of conditions.

They're also pretty chill on the watering front (their soil should dry out completely before they need to be topped up again!), making them the idea houseplant for kiddos to care for, and suitable for even the least green of thumbs.

5. Bird of Paradise

Strelitzia reginae 🖤 macetero @pleca.cl #strelitzia #strelitziareginae #plantasinterior #urbanjungle A post shared by EL DÓLAR CHINO 🌿 (@eldolarchino) on Aug 9, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

These tropical beauties, well known for their colourful plumage, are a great choice for smaller spaces as they fit into corners and grow upwards instead of out (unlike the also popular Monstera plant which tends to sprawl outwards).

Bird of Paradise or Paradisaeidae are also easy to tend to, as just like the Fiddle-leaf figs, they only require watering every seven to 10 days, and a mid-cycle misting in the dryer winter months.

