Someone Set A Baby Raccoon On Fire: Ontario Police

BARRIE, Ont. — An Ontario police force is looking for those responsible for allegedly burning a baby raccoon.

Barrie, Ont., police say a severely injured raccoon was found in a park on Sunday afternoon and it is believed a flammable liquid was used as an ignition source.

The raccoon was brought to Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton, Ont., after a woman found the animal.

The centre says the raccoon is being treated by a veterinarian for burns to its face, arms, belly and one side of its body.

Procyon says a veterinarian has given the raccoon ointment for the burns, antibiotics and pain medication.

Vancouver based animal-rights organization Fur-Bearers has offered a $1,000 reward for information about who may be responsible for what police have called a senseless and inhumane act of animal cruelty.

