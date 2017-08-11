All Sections
    • NEWS

    Someone Set A Baby Raccoon On Fire: Ontario Police

    It is believed a flammable liquid was used as an ignition source.

    08/11/2017 10:48 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Facebook/Procyon Wildlife
    The raccoon was brought to Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton, Ont., after a woman found the animal.

    BARRIE, Ont. — An Ontario police force is looking for those responsible for allegedly burning a baby raccoon.

    Barrie, Ont., police say a severely injured raccoon was found in a park on Sunday afternoon and it is believed a flammable liquid was used as an ignition source.

    The raccoon was brought to Procyon Wildlife Centre in Beeton, Ont., after a woman found the animal.

    The centre says the raccoon is being treated by a veterinarian for burns to its face, arms, belly and one side of its body.

    Procyon says a veterinarian has given the raccoon ointment for the burns, antibiotics and pain medication.

    Vancouver based animal-rights organization Fur-Bearers has offered a $1,000 reward for information about who may be responsible for what police have called a senseless and inhumane act of animal cruelty.

