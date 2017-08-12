All Sections
    Chris Evans' Tweet Sums Up Reaction To Trump's Comments On Virginia

    'Words simply aren't strong enough,' the actor said.

    08/12/2017 20:29 EDT | Updated 25 minutes ago
    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    Chris Evans attends the European premiere of 'Captain America: Civil War' on April 26, 2016 in London, England.

    U.S. President Donald Trump finally responded publicly to the violence that erupted in Virginia, hours after a rally Saturday by white supremacists ignited chaos and resulted in one death and dozens of injuries.

    Instead of calling out neo-Nazis or racists, Trump blamed those on "many sides."

    He said: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides ― on many sides. It's been going on for a long time in our country, not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama, it's been going on for a long, long time."

    Actor Chris Evans, best known for his role as "Captain America," summed it up:

    Thanks, Cap.

