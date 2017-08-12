U.S. President Donald Trump finally responded publicly to the violence that erupted in Virginia, hours after a rally Saturday by white supremacists ignited chaos and resulted in one death and dozens of injuries.
Instead of calling out neo-Nazis or racists, Trump blamed those on "many sides."
He said: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides ― on many sides. It's been going on for a long time in our country, not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama, it's been going on for a long, long time."
Actor Chris Evans, best known for his role as "Captain America," summed it up:
MANY SIDES?!? Ive typed and deleted at least 8 tweets. Words simply arent strong enough to accurately describe how I feel about Donald Trump— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 12, 2017
Thanks, Cap.
We love you Cap. pic.twitter.com/yND2PUWDfW— Calvin (@calvinstowell) August 12, 2017
