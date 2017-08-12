All Sections
    • NEWS

    Hyeong Soo Lim, Pastor Freed From North Korean Jail, Lands In Canada

    Lim had a "private reunion" with his family, will attend church on Sunday.

    08/12/2017 12:46 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    • Canadian Press

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A Mississauga, Ont., pastor released from prison in North Korea this week has returned to Canada.

    Family spokeswoman Lisa Pak says Hyeong Soo Lim had a "private reunion" with his family late Saturday morning.

    Lim, a pastor with the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, had been serving a life sentence with hard labour for anti-state activities when the North Korean government released him on what it described as "sick bail".

    Pak says Lim is currently resting, but will attend service at his church tomorrow.

    KCNA KCNA / Reuters
    Hyeon Soo Lim in a 2015 file photo. The Korean-Canadian pastor was released from a North Korean jail earlier this week.

    The federal government says it's celebrating Lim's "long-awaited" return to Canada.

    "Canada has been actively engaged on Mr. Lim's case at all levels, and we will continue to support him and his family now that he has returned," a statement from Global Affairs Canada reads.

    Lim's family is expected to address the media Saturday afternoon.

