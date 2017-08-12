Shambhala Music Festival Under Evacuation Alert Due To Wildfires

B.C.'s Shambhala Music Festival is under an evacuation order due to nearby wildfires.

SALMO, B.C. — Attendees at a popular electronic music festival are subject to an evacuation alert after a wildfire jumped the Salmo River.

The B.C. Wildfire Service issued an evacuation alert Saturday morning, saying a nearby fire has jumped the river and is headed toward the Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo, B.C.

The festival previously issued what it called a "pre-evacuation alert" to attendees, letting them know that they should make plans in case of a mandatory evacuation.

While this does not currently affect the festival, all guests should be prepared for changing conditions. pic.twitter.com/fR48OeBIN2 — ShambhalaMusicFest (@shambhala_mf) August 10, 2017

Shambhala, which has drawn more than 10,000 festival-goers in years past, began Friday.

B.C. Wildfire says the fire is increasing in size and threatening properties in the area.

It says festival-goers should make sure they leave enough time to return home safely.

