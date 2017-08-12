All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    Shambhala Music Festival Under Evacuation Alert Due To Wildfires

    Event draws around 10,000 people, began Friday.

    08/12/2017 13:37 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Shambhala Music Festival / Facebook
    B.C.'s Shambhala Music Festival is under an evacuation order due to nearby wildfires.

    SALMO, B.C. — Attendees at a popular electronic music festival are subject to an evacuation alert after a wildfire jumped the Salmo River.

    The B.C. Wildfire Service issued an evacuation alert Saturday morning, saying a nearby fire has jumped the river and is headed toward the Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo, B.C.

    The festival previously issued what it called a "pre-evacuation alert" to attendees, letting them know that they should make plans in case of a mandatory evacuation.

    Shambhala, which has drawn more than 10,000 festival-goers in years past, began Friday.

    B.C. Wildfire says the fire is increasing in size and threatening properties in the area.

    It says festival-goers should make sure they leave enough time to return home safely.

    Earlier on HuffPost Canada:

    MORE:B.C. wildfiresB.C. wildfires evacuationsbritish columbianewsShambhala Music Festival