    American Tourist Punched After Giving Nazi Salute In Germany

    It went against the country's laws.

    BERLIN — Police say a drunken American man was punched by a passer-by as he gave the stiff-armed Nazi salute multiple times in downtown Dresden.

    Dresden police said Sunday the 41-year-old, whose name and hometown weren't given for privacy reasons, suffered minor injuries in the 8:15 a.m. Saturday assault.

    The American is under investigation for violating Germany's laws against the display of Nazi symbols or slogans.

    Police say the American, who is under investigation for violating Germany's laws against the display of Nazi symbols or slogans, had an extremely high blood alcohol level. His assailant fled the scene, and is being sought for causing bodily harm.

    It's the second time this month that tourists have gotten themselves into legal trouble for giving the Nazi salute.

    On August 5 two Chinese tourists were caught taking photos of themselves making the gesture in front of Berlin's Reichstag building.

