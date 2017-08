Police officers stand nearby after a collision involving a tour bus and pedestrians in Vancouver on Sunday.

VANCOUVER — Four people were injured in an accident today involving a tour bus in Vancouver.

B.C. Emergency Health Services say two people are in critical condition while another two are listed in serious condition in hospital.

It's not yet clear how the accident happened.

Images from the scene in downtown Vancouver show a bus that appears to have hit a vehicle.

