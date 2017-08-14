ADVERTISEMENT

We all scroll through Instagram and save pictures of stunning travel destinations or fun activities we hope to complete during our lifetime. These often mimic traditional bucket lists, containing a collection of tasks rather than lessons and experiences that will change your life. Instead, we partnered with INFINITI to create a list of five things that will both challenge and empower you, forcing you to challenge the norm. This is not your basic bucket list.

Take a road trip alone

A bucket list has to push you to do something daring, and taking a road trip by yourself is that type of adventure. Whether you're travelling for a long weekend or planning a cross-Canada trip, a road trip alone is something you have to do once in your life.

For many, it is an intimidating activity that challenges your independence and courage. However, the freedom of getting behind the wheel and going wherever you want is an unrivaled experience.

Travel to Whistler from Vancouver along the gorgeous Sea to Sky Highway and take a spontaneous detour to beautiful Squamish, B.C.

Belt out your favourite songs with the windows down and feel the wind in your hair without, worrying about anything else.

Start your own business

Life is too short to spend time doing things you don't love so follow your entrepreneurial passions, whatever they may be. It's a daunting task with an uncertain future, but life is about being bold.

Whether you want to sell your own art on Instagram or open the cute coffee shop you always dreamed of, blaze your own trail to success.

Take, for instance, the video above featuring Jae-Anthony Dougan-Holder, who left a high-paying job to open a Caribbean fusion catering business. Today, he has a location in Montreal (with plans to open one in Toronto) and has catered for Canadian hip-hop producer Boi-1da.

Volunteer abroad

There is nothing more rewarding than helping those in need. Whether it's building a school in Africa or teaching English to children in South America, there's no experience more meaningful.

You are empowering those that are less fortunate, while learning how different people live and how those lessons can inform how we live our own lives.

Be sure to challenge yourself when volunteering. Immerse yourself in the culture and the language of wherever you are. There are numerous groups that offer volunteering trips, or, if you're really bold go by yourself.

Skydiving

Skydiving is a classic bucket list item -- one you may think doesn't belong on this list. This time around, the entry stands for something bigger. Face your fears and take the leap.

That fear may not be skydiving at all, instead, swimming with sharks or public speaking may be the thing that keeps you up at night. The activity is not what matters, but having it on your bucket list does. Push past the constraints of your mind, in order to live a more fulfilling life. The last thing we want is you recounting your life saying, "could have, might have, should have."

Run your marathon

Whatever your current fitness level, it is extremely important to challenge yourself physically.

For some, that's a five or 10 kilometre run, while others have their eyes on climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Regardless, we encourage you to push your limits and commit to a physical challenge for the end of the year.

Sign up for a run in your city or finally purchase that gym membership. Completing your goal will give you a sense of physical and mental accomplishment that will last a lifetime.

These are five bucket list items you have to complete during your life.