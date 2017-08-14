All Sections
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    'Deadpool 2' Stunt Driver Dead After Accident On Vancouver Set

    She was on a motorcycle when something went wrong.

    08/14/2017 13:35 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    The Canadian Press
    A actor believed to be Ryan Reynolds is dressed as Deadpool on a movie set in Vancouver on April 13, 2015.

    A stuntwoman is dead after an accident on the set of "Deadpool 2," Vancouver police confirmed Monday.

    Witnesses told CTV News that the unidentified stunt driver appeared to have lost control of her motorcycle and went through a window of the downtown Shaw Tower.

    WorkSafeBC investigators are on scene at Jack Poole Plaza looking into the incident, police said in a release.

    The superhero sequel stars Vancouver-born Ryan Reynolds and set locations have been spotted across the city throughout the summer.

    This is a developing story.

