Those who have been in long-term relationships know that sex can start to fall by the wayside the longer you're together.

Whether you have children, a busy career, an active social life, a job that takes you away from home often, or a chronic illness, there are plenty of reasons why couples have less sex compared to when they first started dating.

And it's not just stuff like that that's keeping you away from fun between the sheets; according to research from the Kinsey Institute, age plays a factor in your sex drive, for both men and women.

Unsurprisingly, younger people are having the most sex compared to other age groups.

Those aged 18 to 29 years old are having sex an average of 112 times a year (about every three days), and, as Indy100 notes, most people lose their virginity when they're teenagers, with men having sex for the first time around 16.8 years, and women losing theirs at 17.2 years.

By comparison, 30 to 39-year-olds have sex on average 86 times a year, which is around 1.6 times per week.

The study notes that this drop-off coincides with the age people choose to start having children, which, as parents know, can really kill the mood, especially if there's a baby crying at the exact same time you feel like getting it on. (Which is most likely in the morning.)

And it only lessens the older you get. Those who are in their 40s have sex an average of 69 times a year, due to factors such as family obligations, day-to-day stresses, and possible illnesses.

"The basic storyline that has emerged from these studies is that, as we get older, our odds of developing chronic health conditions increases and this, in turn, negatively impacts the frequency and quality of sexual activity," notes Dr. Justin Lehmiller of the Kinsey Institute.

Unfortunately, the study didn't look into the sex lives of those 50 and older, but there is other research out there. According to a study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, couples who have been married for more than 25 years have a 40 per cent chance of having sex two or three times a week, but that statistic drops to 35 per cent for couples who have been married for 50 or more years.

Surprisingly, couples who have been together for 65 years are 42 per cent more likely to have sex a couple times a week.

According to a study published in the Journal of Sex Research, those who "feel their age" tended to have less sex, while those who remained in better health had more active and satisfying sex lives.

"The younger people feel, the more likely they are to maintain high sexual satisfaction as they get older (or at least they'll experience a much less noticeable change)," wrote Lehmiller.

It's worth noting that these study results come from a small sample of the population, and it shouldn't be the standard for how much sex we should be having.

However, there is plenty of research that backs up the claim that sex is great for one's health, so the more you get busy, the better!

