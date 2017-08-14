ADVERTISEMENT

Teen Vogue decided to ditch its planned live-tweeting of the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday to focus on the racism and violence that unfolded in Charlottesville, Va. instead.

The magazine said the awards show would be covered on its other platforms, but said it would use its Twitter account "to discuss racism and steps toward equity."

Thread: In light of recent events, we're foregoing live-tweeting #TeenChoice to talk about #Charlottesville and white supremacy. — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) August 14, 2017

Clashes broke out after a counter-protest was organized in response to a white nationalist rally that gathered to object the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a park.

A woman was killed and dozens injured after a car drove through a crowd of counter-protesters on Saturday.

Two Virginia State Troopers also died after their helicopter crashed while they were monitoring the situation.

This isn't the first time Teen Vogue has got political.

Ever since Elaine Welteroth took over as editor-in-chief, the publication has expanded its coverage on politics, feminism and activism.

Last year, it published an op-ed by Lauren Duca called "Donald Trump Is Gaslighting America" which broadened the magazine's reach to a newer audience. But as The Atlantic pointed out, this isn't a new phenomenon for the publication.

After the magazine's tweets during the Teen Choice Awards, many applauded it for choosing to its decision to educate its young audience.

Really cool to see you guys educating the younger demographic on the important issues! — josh brozzesi (@joshwithcon) August 14, 2017

Thank you! You are the vogue I wished I had as a teen! Happily, you're right on time for my daughter ❤️❤️❤️ — Christine de Guzman (@Mamasattva) August 14, 2017

Teen magazines weren't like this when I was in middle/high school. I'm thankful they exist now. Love @TeenVogue — kristina apgar (@theteenyweeny) August 14, 2017

The magazine has since returned to its regularly scheduled mix of political and pop culture-related tweets, but a quick skim of its page shows its not forgetting about Charlottesville any time soon.

