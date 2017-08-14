All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE

    The End Of The Rainbow Is In The Laurentians

    The Freiheit family were out fishing when they got caught in a rain storm in the Laurentians. After the storm passed, they were greeted by a rainbow that started and finished on the water.

