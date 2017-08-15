All Sections
    • ALBERTA

    Alleged Edmonton Abduction Foiled By Quick-Thinking Boy

    His 5-year-old sister was found unharmed a block away.

    08/15/2017 14:00 EDT | Updated 25 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Richard Wear
    Aerial shot of a residential neighbourhood in Edmonton.

    Edmonton police are praising the actions of a boy who they say thwarted the alleged abduction of his sister.

    Police say a man allegedly took the five-year-old girl who was riding her bike with her older brother on Saturday evening.

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    A view of the Edmonton Police sign on a police car on July 12, 2016.

    Officers say the man, who wasn't known to the girl, took hold of her handle bars and led her away.

    They say her brother went to get help from family members who chased the man and found the girl unharmed a block away.

    A suspect was found in the area shortly thereafter and arrested.

    Dusty Greg Chalifoux, who is 37, is charged with abducting a child under 14 and breaching recognizance.

    Det. Manuel Illner, with the Edmonton police's child protection section, praised the boy for acting quickly to protect his little sister.

    "This young man followed his instincts and certainly did the right thing by running home and notifying family members immediately," Illner said in a release Tuesday. "I encourage all parents to talk to their children about what to do in the event they are approached by a stranger."

