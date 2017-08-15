ADVERTISEMENT

If there's one celebrity dad who knows exactly how to pull at our heartstrings, it's Dwayne Johnson.

On Monday, the 45-year-old star shared a sweet birthday tribute to his eldest daughter Simone, and melted our hearts once again.

Alongside a throwback photo, he wrote: "And just like that my baby girl @simonegjohnson turns 16. Feels like just yesterday I held her tiny body in my hands the day she was born as I whispered 'I'm gonna love and take care of you for the rest of my life.' She of course cried, which in newborn lingo translates to, 'you're the best damn daddy on the planet.' True story."

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

"Happy Birthday honey!" he continued. "I'm so proud of the awesome young woman you've become. Keep your eyes on that prize, keep working hard and I got your back every step of the way. Now go have fun!"

Cue the awws.

The Rock has always shared a tight bond with Simone, who he had with first wife Dany Garcia. Not only does he frequently gush about her on social media, but has previously teared up while talking about their father-daughter relationship.

In 2015, Johnson recalled a time when he asked Simone what she loved most about their bond. "She said, 'Well, that I trust you,'" he shared. "For a 13-year-old girl to say that to her dad... She said, 'I trust you, and we have a very special bond.'"

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

Simone isn't afraid of publicly expressing her love for her famous dad, too. Not only has the 16-year-old supported her father at awards' shows, but has also shared her own heartwarming tributes on Instagram.

you'll never make anyone prouder than you make me. happy birthday, i love you 💙 A post shared by Simone Garcia-Johnson (@simonegjohnson) on May 2, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

While The Rock is known as a tough guy, he's always been a big, old softie when it comes to his kids. Besides Simone, the "Baywatch" star is also a father to one-year-old Jasmine, who he had with wife Lauren Hashian.

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 5, 2016 at 9:19am PDT