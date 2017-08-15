ADVERTISEMENT

Capt. Jack Sparrow was on his best behaviour as he surprised patients at the BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

Actor Johnny Depp brought one of his best-known characters from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise to delight kids at the hospital.

He met one-on-one with kids — from newborns to teens — and their families for more than five hours, said the BC Children's Hospital Foundation on Facebook.

Depp, who is in Vancouver to film "Richard Says Goodbye," reportedly did not break character once during the visit.

Check out the awesome pics, courtesy of the BC Children's Hospital Foundation: