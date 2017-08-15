Joi 'SJ' Harris Identified As Stuntwoman Killed On 'Deadpool 2' Set

New York City resident Joi 'SJ' Harris has been identified as the stunt driver killed on the set of 'Deadpool 2.'

VANCOUVER — A stuntwoman killed while filming a scene for the movie "Deadpool 2'' in Vancouver on Monday is being remembered as a pioneering motorcycle road racer who lived her life to the fullest.

Joi "SJ'' Harris was a true personification of her first name, friends say, as she exuded happiness and had an ever-present smile.

"She played by her own rules and lived her life to the fullest by following her motto: If it's not a challenge, it's boring,'' said Kim Edwards, who said they were "besties'' and she affectionately called Harris her "lil sis.''

"She will always have a place in my heart.''

The BC Coroners Service identified Harris, 40, as the stunt driver killed on the movie set in downtown Vancouver. Spokesman Andy Watson said Harris, a resident of New York City, died at the scene.

Witnesses said she appeared to lose control of her motorcycle while filming outside the Vancouver Convention Centre and crashed through a ground floor window of an office building across the street.

A memorial of flowers and candles has been set up at the scene in front of the boarded-up window. A message scrawled on one of the candles reads, "Brave, beautiful and free.''

Harris described herself on her website as the "first licensed African-American woman in U.S. history to actively compete in (American Motorcyclist Association) sanctioned, motorcycle road racing events.''

Kevin Elliott, president of the American Sportbike Racing Association, said Harris began racing with the association's beginner-level Champion Cup Series in 2014 and this year moved up to a "feeder'' series that is meant to prepare riders for racing at an expert level.

A police officer examines a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie "Deadpool 2" died after a crash on set, in Vancouver on Monday.

He said her other activities prevented her from competing enough to be automatically given expert status, but if she had requested it based on her 2016 and 2017 finishes, it would have been granted.

For the first two years she was racing on a bike that was too big, but when she switched to a bike that was more suited to her size, her talent showed itself to be "very promising,'' he said.

"She was just a good, solid competitor. She rode well,'' he said.

Harris hadn't won yet, but she came in third at a race involving amateurs and experts in West Virginia in May, a proud moment for her, Elliott said. A photo taken after the race shows her smiling next to her bike. She wore the number 24.

She would get off the track and even before she'd pull her helmet off, she'd have a grin from ear to ear. Kevin Elliott

Harris loved the freedom, the excitement and the adrenaline rush that motorcycles brought her, said Elliott, adding he will always remember her smile.

"She would get off the track and even before she'd pull her helmet off, she'd have a grin from ear to ear. No matter what happened, whether it was good or bad during that race, she would always get off the bike just like she had won the race,'' he remembered.

"It's the pure joy of being able to get out and compete and do your best. She always showed that, every day.''

Police officers investigate after a female stunt driver working on the movie "Deadpool 2" died after a crash on set, in Vancouver on Monday.

He said the association does not allow tricks on the racetrack and he didn't know whether she had experience doing stunt work. The entertainment news website "Deadline'' has reported "Deadpool 2'' was her first movie.

Elliott said he was shocked by her death and concerned by the "Deadline'' report that said she wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. She always wore helmets and protective gear while racing, he said.

Watson, the BC Coroners Service spokesman, said separate investigations of the crash are underway by the coroners' service and WorkSafeBC, the workers' compensation authority in the province.

He said the coroner's report will be released publicly when it is complete.

