    POLITICS

    Charlie Angus Takes Short Leave From NDP Leadership Race After Sister's Death

    He missed the last debate to be by her side.

    08/16/2017 14:11 EDT
    Canadian Press
    Charlie Angus/Twitter
    NDP leadership candidate Charlie Angus shared a photo of himself with his sister on Twitter after announcing she had died after a lengthy illness.

    OTTAWA — NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus is taking a leave from the race following the death of his sister.

    The longtime New Democrat MP from Ontario announced late Tuesday that Kathleen Angus had passed away after a lengthy illness.

    Angus missed the last leadership debate in Victoria on Aug. 2 to be by her side, taking a 10-day break from his campaign.

    This time, he will only be absent until Monday to plan and attend her funeral.

    The MP for Timmins-James Bay will be back for a French language debate on Aug. 27 in Montreal.

    Besides Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, Quebec MP Guy Caron and Jagmeet Singh, a member of the Ontario provincial legislature, are running.

    A deadline for candidates to sign up new members is Thursday.

