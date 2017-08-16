U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson looks on as Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C. on Aug.16, 2017.

WASHINGTON — The foreign ministers of Canada and the United States have jointly condemned the racist-fuelled violence in Charlottesville.

"Racism is probably the worst evil facing the world today," Chrystia Freeland told reporters Wednesday.

"Nazism and White supremacism are absolutely evil and we condemn them clearly. Canada deplores, denounces and opposes nazis and White supremacists and their ideology of hatred wherever they exists," she said.

Freeland visited Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in his office while she was in Washington for the opening round of NAFTA talks.

Tillerson opened his remarks by noting that Canada and the U.S. are close friends with shared values — values that include freedom and tolerance.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson greets Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland at the State Department in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 16, 2017.

He said he wanted to add his condemnation over what happened in Virginia, where white supremacists gathered and an anti-racism protester was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people.

Freeland offered her condolences, along with what she called an unequivocal condemnation of racist hatred.

She said it's important to speak out publicly against acts of hatred — to which Canada, she noted, is not immune, citing the case of the recent Quebec City mosque massacre.

Both ignored a shouted question about whether they agreed with the controversial nature of how the events were addressed by President Donald Trump.

With files from Althia Raj.

